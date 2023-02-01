(The Center Square) – U.S. Rep. Andy Biggs, a Republican from Arizona, said Wednesday he will introduce impeachment articles against Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas for dereliction of duty in protecting our nation’s borders, claiming it constituted high crimes and misdemeanors.

Biggs was the first member of Congress to introduce articles of impeachment against Mayorokas when he did it in August 2021, according to a news release.

Originally published on thecentersquare.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.