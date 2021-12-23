NEWARK, Del. – Delaware State Police say they have taken five suspects into custody after they were located inside the stolen vehicle belonging to U.S. Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon (D-PA 5th District).
The 2017 blue Acura MDX was located at 2800 Fashion Center Blvd. in Newark at approximately 9 p.m. Wednesday, police said. The suspects were taken to Delaware State Police Troop 2 for processing.
Two armed men, approximately 20-30 years of age, approached Scanlon Wednesday afternoon in Philadelphia and demanded the keys to her vehicle, the Philadelphia Police Department reported.
After Scanlon handed over the keys, one of the two men drove off in her vehicle, according to a news release from police. The other man went into a second dark-colored SUV and followed Scanlon's vehicle.
Scanlon was physically unharmed.
Police say several personal and work items were also taken with the vehicle.
The investigation is ongoing and additional details will be released once they become available.
