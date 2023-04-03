By James Gamble via SWNS
A distant, Earth-sized planet emitting a radio signal which could point to it having a similar magnetic field to ours has been discovered.
American astronomers say rocky exoplanet YZ Ceti b is a prime candidate for having an Earth-like magnetic field - which could provide vital answers in man's search for alien life.
The researchers say the search for life on other planets depends in part on whether rocky, Earth-like exoplanets such as the one identified also have magnetic fields.
Using a radio telescope, the scientists found exoplanet YZ Ceti b - which is around 70.5 trillion miles away from Earth - to be giving out a repetitive radio signal.
They theorize that these waves may be generated by interactions between the magnetic field of the exoplanet and the small red dwarf star it orbits, called YZ Ceti.
The astronomers lauded the discovery as important not only in finding a planet that likely has a magnetic field - but also in providing a future method of finding more such planets.
The researchers added it could also mean it would be possible to witness the Northern Lights phenomenon - an interaction between magnetic fields and solar weather - on distant planets and stars.
Earth's magnetic field, as well as keeping our compass needles pointing in the same direction, helps preserve our life-sustaining atmosphere by shielding us from and deflecting high-energy particles and plasma blasted from the sun.
A planet's magnetic field can prevent its atmosphere from being worn away over time by particles spewed from its star.
Now, researchers Dr. Sebastian Pineda and Assistant Professor Jackie Villadsen have discovered a repeat radio signal given off by the red dwarf star known as YC Ceti, using a radio telescope to observe it in action.
The faraway star is around 12 light years away from Earth. One light year is equivalent to 5.88 trillion miles.
The pair used the Karl G. Jansky Very Large Array, a radio telescope operated by the US National Science Foundation’s National Radio Astronomy Observatory, to better understand the magnetic field interactions between distant stars and their orbiting planets.
The research, published in the scientific journal Nature Astronomy, was also supported by the independent US federal agency the National Science Foundation (NSF).
Joe Pesce, NSF's program director for the National Radio Astronomy Observatory, said the findings are essential in our search for life on other planets.
He said: "The search for potentially habitable or life-bearing worlds in other solar systems depends in part on being able to determine if rocky, Earth-like exoplanets actually have magnetic fields.
"This research shows not only that this particular rocky exoplanet likely has a magnetic field, but also provides a promising method to find more."
Dr. Pineda from the University of Colorado explained the team's excitement at discovering a planet giving off radio waves similar to Earth's.
"We saw the initial burst and it looked beautiful," he said.
"When we saw it again, it was very indicative that, OK - maybe we really have something here.
"Whether a planet survives with an atmosphere or not can depend on whether the planet has a strong magnetic field or not."
Asst Prof Villadsen, an astronomer at Bucknell University, added: "I was seeing this thing that no one has seen happen before."
The researchers believe the radio waves are generated by interactions between the magnetic field of the rocky exoplanet, YC Ceti b, and the star it orbits - YC Ceti.
But for such signals to be detectable over such a distance, they must be very strong.
Whilst magnetic fields have been detected in the past on exoplanets the size of Jupiter, finding those a similar size to Earth requires different techniques.
Because magnetic fields are invisible, it can be a challenge to assert that a faraway planet has one.
But Asst Prof Villadsen explains she and her colleagues are searching for a way to detect them.
She said: "We're looking for planets that are really close to their stars and are a similar size to Earth.
"These planets are way too close to their stars to be somewhere you could live, but because they are so close the planet is kind of plowing through a bunch of stuff coming off the star.
"If the planet has a magnetic field and it plows through enough star stuff, it will cause the star to emit bright radio waves."
YZ Ceti and its exoplanet YZ Ceti b provide the ideal pair because they are so close to each other that the latter completes a full orbit in just two days.
In comparison, the shortest planetary orbit in our solar system is Mercury's - at 88 days.
As plasma from YZ Ceti careens off the planet's magnetic 'plough', it then interacts with the magnetic field of the star itself, which generates radio waves strong enough to be observed on Earth.
The strength of those radio waves can then be measured; allowing the researchers to determine how strong the magnetic field of the planet might be.
High-energy particles and huge bursts of plasma from the sun sometimes create solar weather around Earth.
These ejections from the sun can disrupt global telecommunications and short-circuit electronics in satellites and even on the Earth's surface.
The interactions between solar weather and the Earth's magnetic field and atmosphere create the natural phenomenon of the aurora borealis - also known as the northern lights.
Interactions between YZ Ceti b and its star also produce a similar aurora, but this phenomenon occurs on the star itself - equivalent to the northern lights occurring on the sun.
Dr. Pineda said: "This is telling us new information about the environment around stars.
"This idea is what we're calling 'extrasolar space weather'. We're actually seeing the aurora on the star - that's what this radio emission is.
"There should also be aurora on the planet if it has its own atmosphere."
But whilst both Professor Villadsen and Dr. Pineda agree that YZ Ceti b is the best candidate so far for an exoplanet with a magnetic field, it's not yet a cut-and-dry case.
Asst Prof Villadsen said: "This could really plausibly be it.
"But I think it's going to be a lot of follow-up work before a really strong confirmation of radio waves caused by a planet comes out."
Dr. Pineda added: "There are a lot of new radio facilities coming online and planned for the future.
"Once we show that this is really happening, we'll be able to do it more systematically.
"We're at the beginning of it."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.