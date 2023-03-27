(The Center Square) – A former Commonwealth Edison executive told jurors Monday that rewards for associates of former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan were disguised through a series of contracts.

Fidel Marquez, who served as the utility's senior vice president of governmental and external affairs from 2012 to 2019, said those associates didn't do any lobbying work for the utility but were paid to curry favor with Madigan. Marquez pleaded guilty to bribery charges in September 2020.

Originally published on thecentersquare.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.

