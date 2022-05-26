WASHINGTON — The head of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration told Congress on Wednesday that he’s found no evidence of intentional delay or malfeasance within the agency — though it took months to act on a whistleblower report of what he called “egregiously unsanitary” conditions at an infant formula plant in Michigan. 

The post FDA chief cites ‘egregiously unsanitary’ conditions at Michigan baby formula plant appeared first on Missouri Independent.

Originally published on missouriindependent.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.

