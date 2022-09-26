Overdoses Los Angeles

(The Center Square) – A bill introduced Monday by two Colorado congressmen would allow schools to use unspent COVID-19 relief funds to combat fentanyl.

Under the Protecting Kids from Fentanyl Act, introduced by U.S. Reps. Joe Neguse, D-Colo., and Doug Lamborn, R-Colo., schools would be able to reallocate unspent funds from the federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund to purchase naloxone, train school staff on administering the drug and educate students. 

