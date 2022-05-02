Pennsylvania--Starting on May 3 a REAL ID-compliant driver's license, identification card or other federally recognized form of identification will be required by all Pennsylvania resident's that wish to board domestic or international flights.
Other acceptable forms of identification include a military ID or a valid passport.
A REAL ID will also be required to enter federal facilities.
Those that wish to obtain a Pennsylvania REAL ID will need a copy of their birth certificate, social security card and two proofs of current residence.
REAL ID is not required by the state of Pennsylvania and residents can choose between a standard drivers license or identification card or a REAL ID-compliant one.
The original deadline for REAL ID requirements was Oct. 20, 2020. This was postponed due to the pandemic.
To date, PennDOT has issued approximately 1.6 million REAL ID products.
