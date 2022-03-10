Congress Madison Cawthorn has been charged with driving with a revoked license on the heels of two significant speeding tickets over the past six months.
It is the second time that Cawthorn has been charged with driving while his license was revoked, with the second predating his time in office.
Cawthorn’s two speeding tickets were issued by N.C. Highway Patrol troopers. He was clocked him going 87 and 89 miles per hour, according to records of the two tickets from the Highway Patrol.
The first one was for going 89 in a 65-mph zone around 1 p.m. on Oct. 18 on I-40 in Buncombe County near Swannanoa. The second was for going 87 in a 70-mph zone around 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 8 on U.S. 74 in Polk County,
Then, around 10:30 p.m. on March 3, Cawthorn was charged with a misdemeanor for driving while his license was revoked. A Highway Patrol trooper initially pulled Cawthorn over for crossing the centerline, and then discovered his license was revoked, according to highway patrol documentation.
“Our office expects the traffic matters to be resolved quickly and we remain focused on serving the constituents of NC-11,” Cawthorn spokesperson Luke Ball said in a media statement.
Cawthorn’s prior charge of driving with a revoked license in 2017 in Buncombe County was dismissed in court.
Why Cawthorn’s license was revoked — or when — isn’t public information. It is not within the purview of the N.C. Highway Patrol, but rather a Department of Motor Vehicles issue. The DMV can’t release any sort of personal motor vehicle records per the federal Driver Privacy Protection Act.
What is known, however, is that alcohol was not involved. Charges of driving with a revoked license stipulate whether a DUI had been the underlying reason for the revoked license — and in Cawthorn’s case it was not.
Ellen Pitt, a leader of the WNC Mothers Against Drunk Driving chapter, said she is disappointed in Cawthorn’s reckless driving regardless.
“I believe that Mr. Cawthorn needs to get his license in order, stop endangering officers, apologize to the N.C. Highway Patrol, slow down and stop causing unnecessary distraction. Our country needs all hands on deck right now,” said Pitt, who also happens to be a Republican.
Pitt works tirelessly to make the roads a safer place, not only for the public who drives on them, but also for troopers. She noted that three state troopers have been killed in Haywood County in the line of duty while carrying out a traffic stop, two of them being hit along the side of the road.
“Every time an officer stops a car, he or she is putting their life on the line. Every single time,” Pitt said.
Cawthorn faces a deep-bench of opponents from his own party in the May primary election, with a total of eight GOP candidates on the ballot.
Another run-in Cawthorn has had with authority while in office was attempting to board an airplane with a gun and loaded magazine in his carry-on. Cawthorn told airport security he’d meant to stow them in his checked bag. Cawthorn wasn’t fined, as is typically the standard punishment by the Transportation Security Administration.
Bruce O’Connell, a GOP candidate running against Cawthorn, wondered whether the driver’s license and gun incidents indicate a pattern of behavior.
“It’s almost like he thinks he is exempt from the rules that apply to everybody else,” O’Connell said, “Or it could be that he’s just a kid and made a mistake. I feel bad for him, but I hope he learns his lesson.”
Cawthorn’s court dates for the tickets and violation are still pending. His court date for the Polk County ticket is April 18, for the Buncombe ticket is May 3, and the charge of driving with a revoked license is May 6 in Cleveland County.
