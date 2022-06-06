(The Center Square) – Gas prices hit another new record to kick off the week Monday, continuing a steady stream of record-breaking days.
According to AAA, the national average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gasoline is at $4.87, the highest ever. That's more than a week of new records highs every day.
Just one month ago, the national average price was $4.28, a 59 cent increase in just one month. If that pace continues, the national average will surpass $5 per gallon by the end of the month.
Indiana has now surpassed $5 per gallon, making it the 10th state to do so. All the other states are well over $4 per gallon and nearing that same $5 per gallon marker.
Nine other states are about a dime or less away from topping $5 per gallon.
California leads the nation with an average price of $6.34.
The average price per gallon one year ago was $3.05 per gallon, when prices had already begun to rise. In early March of last year, the national average was $2.77.
Diesel gas is also at a record high $5.65.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.