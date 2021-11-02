(The Center Square) – Republican Glenn Youngkin defeated Democrat Terry McAuliffe Tuesday in the race for Virginia governor in an election that political observers say could portend potential outcomes for the 2022 midterm elections in which control of Congress is at stake.
Also in Tuesday's elections, Republican challenger Jack Ciattarelli held a shocking 50.6% to 48.6% advantage over incumbent New Jersey Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy with 83% of precincts reporting. Murphy was expected to win easily.
Youngkin, who during the campaign criticized McAuliffe for saying parents shouldn't have a say in their own children's education, touted his own education policies during his victory speech early Wednesday.
"We're going to restore excellence in our schools," Youngkin said. ... "We're going to introduce choice within our public school system."
Education was a key issue in the Virginia governor's race.
During a debate last month, McAuliffe said “I don’t think parents should be telling schools what they should teach,” referencing outspoken parents showing up at school board meetings to protest the teaching of critical race theory and other controversial subjects. The Youngkin campaign jumped on the comment, highlighting it in advertisements and frequently referencing the quote during his campaign rallies.
"We're going to embrace our parents, not ignore them," Youngkin said in his victory speech.
With more than 95% of precincts reporting, Youngkin held a 51% to 48% advantage. The race tightened as votes in Democratic strongholds in the D.C. suburbs continued to come in, but outlets such as FOX News, CNN and the New York Times projected the margin was too large for McAuliffe to catch up to as votes continued to be counted into the early morning hours.
President Joe Biden won Virginia by 10 percentage points over former President Donald Trump last year, but Tuesday's win by Youngkin is a potentially ominous sign for Democrats heading into next year's midterm elections, when control of the U.S. House and Senate are at stake.
Most public opinion polls had the race to succeed incumbent Democratic Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam within a percentage point or two.
The Virginia governor's race was being watched closely by political observers across the country as the first potential bellwether of Americans' attitudes about the direction of the country under Biden, who is finishing his first year in office.
Biden's approval rating has plummeted as increased inflation grips the country, supply chain issues are leading to empty store shelves ahead of the holidays, illegal immigration continues to surge and federal COVID-19 policies are dividing Americans.
With control of the U.S. House and Senate on the line during next year's midterms, pundits are pointing to this race as a potential early indicator of what could come in 2022.
Elsewhere around the country:
New Jersey
In New Jersey, Republican Assemblyman Jack Ciattarelli held a shocking 50.1% to 49.2% lead over incumbent Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy, with 80% of precincts reporting. Ciattarelli campaigned on streamlining the state’s government and reducing residents’ tax burden, who pay the highest property taxes in the country. But Murphy was expected to win re-election handily.
Minnesota
In Minneapolis, voters overwhelmingly rejected an effort to replace the city's police department with a Department of Public Safety, whose duties would be determined by the mayor and city council, which called for defunding the police after the death of George Floyd at the hands of city police officers. With all but one precinct reporting, 56% of voters rejected the proposal. The ballot initiative, if it passed, also would have removed the minimum funding requirement for police (0.0017 per resident) from the Minneapolis Charter.
Texas
In Austin, voters seemed likely to reject Proposition A, which would require a minimum number of police officers based on the city's population. The ballot initiative would require there to be at least two police officers for every 1,000 residents of the city. FBI Uniform Crime Reports showed that in 2019, Austin, had 1,802 total police officers, or 1.90 officers per 1,000 residents. Early results showed the measure falling, 66.5% to 33.5%.
