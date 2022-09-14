FILE - California Universal Basic Income

In this Aug. 14, 2019, file photo, Susie Garza displays the city provided debit card she receives monthly through a trial program in Stockton, Calif. 

 AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File

(The Center Square) – Communities throughout the U.S. are experimenting with social programs that give a "guaranteed income" to some residents with few or no strings attached. An economics professor says universal income could be a more efficient use of taxpayer dollars as long as it replaces many of the more than 100 welfare programs already out there.

Most of the programs are funded by taxpayer dollars and are generally described as "universal basic income" and "guaranteed income," which share many characteristics but differ slightly. Universal basic income programs are generally open to everyone in the community. Guaranteed income programs target a specific sector of the population, often lower-income individuals.

