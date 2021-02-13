Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler (R-Wash.) Saturday was catapulted to the center stage of the impeachment proceedings against former President Donald Trump, when the House impeachment managers used statements by her as the final piece of evidence against the former president before final arguments began.
Earlier Saturday, the impeachment proceedings were thrown into turmoil amid revelations of accounts by Herrera Beutler -- which were first reported Jan. 17 in an interview with The Daily News and repeated in an interview with CNN Friday -- that House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) had told her of a heated exchange with Trump the afternoon of the attack on the U.S. Capitol.
The Senate, in a surprise move that rocked the Capitol, voted 55-45 Saturday morning to begin calling witnesses in the trial, leading with the Washington congresswoman. Staff reportedly began making arrangements for a Zoom interview, and the Senate recessed to make arrangements for what could have been a longer trial with witnesses from both sides.
The drama took another twist at 12:50 p.m. EST, when Democrats dropped plans to call Herrera Beutler or others as witnesses. Instead, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), announced that GOP and Democrats had agreed to allow the introduction of statements by Herrera Beutler into the trial record, to avoid calling her or others as witnesses. This would allow the proceedings to proceed to closing arguments Saturday afternoon.
Trump lawyer Bruce Castor then said: “Donald John Trump by his counsel is prepared to stipulate that if Representative Herrera Beutler were to testify under oath as part of these proceedings, her testimony would be consistent with the statement she issued on Feb. 12, 2021. And the former president’s counsel is agreeable to the admission of that public statement into evidence at this time.”
House impeachment manager Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.), said Herrera Beutler's account of the McCarthy-Trump conversation provided "further decisive evidence of [Trump's] intention to incite an insurrection," and read it into the record. He said the president's comments, as reported by the Washington congresswoman, were "illuminating" about the former president's intent.
The statement that became the final piece of evidence against Trump was published Friday by Herrera Beutler on her Facebook page and her Twitter account.
Then Raskin read Herrera Beutler’s full statement, which was admitted into evidence. Later Senate President Pro Tem Patrick Leahy (D-Vt) reminded lawyers they could not discuss the new evidence in their closing remarks.
One day earlier senators had expected the trial to end today with a possible vote. By mid-afternoon, senators expected that a full Senate impeachment vote could come by 4 pm EST.
Herrera Beutler was one of 10 GOP members of Congress to vote for Trump's impeachment. She was elected to her sixth term in the House in November.
Herrera Beutler's account of the McCarthy-Trump conversation made new headlines Friday when CNN interviewed her and reported it. This prompted Herrera Beutler to post a statement on her social media.
This it the complete statement:
"CNN reported as 'news' today a detail from the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol that I’ve shared repeatedly over the last month. Frankly, I’m a little surprised – it’s an important point I included in my January 12 statement in support of the article of impeachment where I referenced a conversation House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy relayed to me that he’d had with President Trump while the January 6 attack was ongoing.
""To confirm again, here are the details:
"When McCarthy finally reached the president on January 6 and asked him to publicly and forcefully call off the riot, the president initially repeated the falsehood that it was antifa that had breached the Capitol. McCarthy refuted that and told the president that these were Trump supporters. That’s when, according to McCarthy, the president said: 'Well, Kevin, I guess these people are more upset about the election than you are.'
"Since I publicly announced my decision to vote for impeachment, I have shared these details in countless conversations with constituents and colleagues, and multiple times through the media and other public forums.
"I told it to The Daily News of Longview on January 17. I’ve shared it with local county Republican executive board members, as well as other constituents who ask me to explain my vote. I shared it with thousands of residents on my telephone town hall on February 8.
"And to the patriots who were standing next to the former president as these conversations were happening, or even to the former vice president: if you have something to add here, now would be the time."
