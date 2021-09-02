NCPA Exclusive Cover Copy 3 (2).png
A tweet from Patrick Torphy put it best. "Philly is one with the Schuylkill this morning," he said after posting a video of Philadelphia landmarks submerged under water.

The Schuylkill river crested at 16.35 feet today, the highest mark in Philadelphia since 1869.

Here are some photos and videos from social media showing the aftermath in Philadelphia.

@walkingphilly

##Philadelphia’s Schuylkill River is flooded this morning after the remnants of ##hurricaneida. Hope everyone is staying safe! ##philly ##phillytiktok

♬ original sound - Jordan
@sasoffer

##flooding ##philadelphia ##schuylkill ##schuylkillrivertrail ##hurricaneida ##weather ##wx ##fyp ##foryou ##foryourpage

♬ original sound - sasoffer

Residents who live in a flood-prone area along the river have been asked to shelter in place. At least one tornado was reported in the area and three deaths have been attributed to the storm, according to media reports.

This article originally ran on northcentralpa.com.

