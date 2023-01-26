BryanCutler_2023

"We refuse to wait another minute," former House Speaker Bryan Cutler said. 

Harrisburg, Pa. — The House Republican leadership team announced its committee chairs for the 2023-24 session, according to Republican House leader Bryan Cutler (R-Lancaster). 

“This process should have been completed on day one; however, Speaker Rozzi and his Democrat enablers refuse to complete even the most basic tasks expected of us by the taxpayers who elected us,” Cutler said.

