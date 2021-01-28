St. Louis County

St. Louis County has an online portal to preregister for vaccinations. The St. Louis County Department of Public Health will sort through applications to determine which phase each person falls into. When vaccinations become available for that phase, the applicants will be invited to make an appointment to get vaccinated. People do not have to be county residents to receive a vaccination.

Registration: https://stlcorona.com/covid19-vaccines/

Contact the department about vaccines: dphcovidvaccine@stlouisco.com

The health department is encouraging residents to use the online or email options if possible, but residents who do not have internet access can call the county hotline at 314-615-2660 on weekdays between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. to preregister.

St. Louis city

Sign up online to receive updates about vaccination opportunities in the city. Residents who sign up will receive information about when each new phase opens, and about vaccination locations. Signing up does not necessarily give someone a place in line, but is a way for the city to notify residents about when each new phase opens, and about vaccination options in the area.

Sign up for notifications:

https://www.stlouis-mo.gov/government/departments/health/communicable-disease/covid-19/covid-19-vaccine.cfm

Requirements: Must be a city resident

To receive text alerts about vaccination opportunities: Text "STLCOVID" to 888777

Residents who do not have internet access can call the city's COVID-19 hotline at 314-657-1499 on weekdays between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

St. Charles County

People can register online for vaccinations through the St. Charles County Department of Public Health. The department will sort applicants into the appropriate tier based on the information provided, and will contact them when there is a vaccine appointment available. St. Charles County is currently vaccinating individuals in Phase 1A, but people in any phase can register.

Requirements: Must live or work in St. Charles County

Registration: https://www.sccmo.org/2162/COVID-19-Vaccine-Information​

Jefferson County

The Jefferson County health department has an online form where residents can sign up for notifications about vaccine availability. The county had not received any vaccine doses as of Jan. 26, but residents who sign up will be notified about vaccination opportunities in the county as they become available.

Sign up for notifications: https://hipaa.jotform.com/210126757688060

Requirement: Must be a Jefferson County resident

St. Francois County

The St. Francois County Health Center has launched an online portal to pre-register for vaccinations. Applicants will be contacted by the health department when vaccinations are available to their tier.

Registration: http://sfchc.org/covid-19-updates/covid-19-vaccine/

St. Clair County

Individuals who live or work in St. Clair County can fill out an online form, which will add them to a list to receive updates and notifications about vaccinations. They will be contacted when they can sign up for an appointment, and will receive instructions to do so.

For people who do not have internet access, the health department encourages residents to ask a friend or a family member to register them online. If that is not possible, they can call the health department at 618-825-4447 for assistance.

Sign up for notifications:

https://www.co.st-clair.il.us/departments/health-department/covid-19-information/vaccine-notification

Monroe County

In Monroe County, residents can learn about vaccination clinics through the county's Code RED alert system, which they can sign up for through the health department website, or by calling any city hall in the county. When a clinic is about to happen, they will receive an automated call telling them the date, time and the eligible age group.

If a resident is eligible, they can then go online and secure a spot by visiting the health department website and clicking on the link that says "Register on EMTrack here."

Residents who are eligible but don't have internet access can show up at the vaccine clinics. The county holds some doses in reserve for those individuals.

Notifications and registration: https://monroecountyhealth.org/home/emergency-preparedness/covid-19/covid-19-vaccine-information/

Mercy

Mercy has launched an online portal for residents to confirm their eligibility and register for vaccinations. They will be notified once an appointment is available.

Registration: mercy.net/MOVaccine

For residents who do not have internet access, Mercy has added an automated phone number to request COVID-19 vaccine: 1-833-364-6777.

St. Luke's Hospital

St. Luke's Hospital has launched an online portal for residents to apply for vaccinations.

Registration: http://lukesvaccine.com/

BJC HealthCare

Through BJC HealthCare, residents can register online. Once vaccinations are available for their category, they will be invited to make an appointment.

Registration: https://www.bjc.org/Coronavirus/Covid-19-Vaccines

SSM Health

Through SSM Health, patients can register online, and will receive an email when it is time to register for a vaccination appointment.

Registration: mychart.ssmhc.com

CareSTL Health

Through CareSTL, residents can visit the federally qualified health center's website and click the COVID-19 vaccine pre-registration option on the front page. Applicants will fill out a form and will be contacted to schedule a vaccination appointment when one is available. Applicants do not have to be CareSTL patients.

Residents who do not have internet access can call 314-633-6363 or 314-367-5820 ext. 2292 for information about vaccines.

Registration: https://carestlhealth.org/

St. Louis County plans first mass vaccination site in Ferguson

Missouri: COVID-19 vaccine priority phases