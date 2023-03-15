The primary goal of life insurance is to provide a financial safety net for anyone who relies on you. While it is impossible to avoid inflation, you can prepare for the future by factoring the economy into your life insurance coverage.

It can be hard to know how much life insurance you need, especially when inflation keeps driving up the cost of living. Gas, housing, eggs: they are much more expensive than 20 years ago. If you buy a policy with today's prices in mind, it might not provide enough for your family to buy groceries or pay the rent in the future. 

We may be unable to avoid inflation, but we can prepare for it. Learning to factor in the economy to your coverage can help you stay better prepared for the future. 

