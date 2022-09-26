Scottsdale hotel immigrant holding facility

A Scottsdale, Arizona, hotel has been converted into an immigrant holding facility.

 Cole Lauterbach / The Center Square

(The Center Square) – Endeavors, a nonprofit that’s received half a billion dollars in taxpayer money through no-bid government contracts to house foreign nationals who illegally entered the U.S. and were released by the Biden administration instead of being deported, wasted $17 million on unused hotel rooms, according to a recent audit.

The Department of Homeland Security Office of the Inspector General evaluated an $86.9 million sole source contract first awarded to Endeavors earlier this year. The contract was awarded for six months to provide “temporary shelter and processing services for families who have not been expelled and are therefore placed in immigration proceedings for their removal from the United States,” The Center Square previously reported.

