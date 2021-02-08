Members of the the Iowa Democratic Black Caucus had high hopes for Sunday night's Zoom call.
Between Gov. Kim Reynolds' "Back the Blue" bill, the ongoing quest to put public money in private schools, and newly proposed legislation to discourage schools from utilizing the "The 1619 Project" to teach about slavery, there was much to discuss. Throw in the fact U.S. Rep. Joyce Beatty (D-Ohio), chair of the Congressional Black Caucus and chair of the House Financial Services Subcommittee on Diversity and Inclusion was slated to speak.
High hopes quickly dissolved after unknown individuals interrupted the meeting, yelling ethnic slurs and issued death threats.
Davenport activist Athena Gilbraith is the secretary of the Iowa Democratic Black Caucus' executive committee. She was one of 38 people on the call.
"We have meetings twice a month," she said, "but this was big because Joyce Beatty was on the call.
"The call started normally and Joyce Beatty was introduced and started speaking. Then a voice said 'Shut the f- up.' I think, at first, people thought maybe it was one of those Zoom mistakes, where somebody was talking about something else and thought they were muted."
The voice was joined, Gilbraith said, by at least two others. She said she heard someone yell "Shut up, n-" and "Donald Trump" and "white power."
Gilbraith jotted down three names — Sarah, Jacob, and Mary. She said one of the hecklers used a picture of a WWE wrestler as his or her identity.
"What we heard was just grotesque," Gilbraith said. "The worst part was toward the end of the call.
"Some of the voices said 'You're all going to be dead in five days.' That was very unnerving. I stayed on after the call ended and some of the members were able to get some IP addresses, and Sarah, Jacob and Mary all had last names — but who knows if that's their real identity."
The death threats brought the Zoom meeting to a close.
"I don't know if it was young people — the voices sounded young, but also like they may have been altered," Gilbraith said.
The attack also prompted Gilbraith to postpone Monday's Black History Month celebration and event with Maxine Waters. Gilbraith said she is "looking for ways to institute more security" for the event."
Zoom-bombing attacks on Black caucuses are not uncommon. In September of 2020 a Black student union virtual meeting at the University of Texas-San Antonio was attacked, while in November the FBI was called in to investigate the Zoom bombing of a Gonzaga Black Student Union meeting. And in late January, a Penn State University Black Caucus virtual meeting was attacked by more than 50 uninvited guests.
Those who monitor hate groups and white power organizations say the attacks are not harmless pranks and are coordinated. The Southern Poverty Law Center pointed out last year Zoom bombing offers a way for white power advocates to get press coverage and harass people through technology that is widely seen as available and safe for all people.
Researchers from Color of Change, an online justice group, found threads on 4chan — an online forum once favored by an array of reactionary and right-wing groups — advising people on how to bomb Zoom meetings.
