Since Jenifer Street Market first tweeted about the candy-corn brat on Oct. 7, meat manager Justin Strassman and fellow butcher, Wil Hetzel, have made 600 pounds of them.

Jenifer Street Market has been selling pumpkin bratwurst the past few years, but it’s the “Spook”Toberfest brat made with candy corn that’s captivated the nation, drawing national media attention.

TV viewers and radio listeners across the country are taking note and contacting friends and relatives in Madison to ship the brats to them, said Henry Oglum, 21, who works the deli counter.

“People are surprised and taken aback because it’s not something people think to put in brats,” he said.

“Actually, they’re pretty good,” said Oglum, who’s had the “Spook”Toberfest brat ($4.99 per pound) twice. “I’m a fan of a little bit sweeter brats. The candy corn melts down pretty nice.”

The brat is made with Lake Louie Brewing’s Oktoberfest, and the beer’s caramel quality brings out the sweetness of the candy corn, he said.

Jenifer Street Market's "Spook"Toberfest brat is made with Lake Louie Brewing's Oktoberfest and candy corn.

Justin Strassman, 39, who has worked at the market for 11 years and has been meat manager for six, created the brats Nov. 7 and said they average four or five pieces of candy each.

Since the market’s beer manager first tweeted about the brats that day, saying they’re “slightly sweet & not scary at all!,” Strassman and fellow butcher Wil Hetzel have made 600 pounds of them, or about 2,400 brats.

“It’s kind of slowed down now,” Strassman said. “It was really crazy last week. Right now, we’re going through about 15 pounds a day.”

On NPR, “Morning Edition” host Scott Detrow said last week, “Say you’re trick-or-treating, and somebody gives you bratwurst instead of candy, you would be skeptical. And yet the breakout star of Halloween season this year is a Halloween-themed bratwurst. It’s called the ‘Spook’Toberfest brat, and it features pork, beer and candy corn. You can pick up the treat at Jenifer Street Market in Madison, Wisconsin.”

Justin Strassman, 39, who's worked at the market for 11 years and has been meat manager for six, created the "Spook"Toberfest brat and said each one averages four or five pieces of candy corn.

Strassman said the store has also heard from “Access Hollywood” and “The Drew Barrymore Show,” but he hasn’t seen anything from either program yet.

He said the “Spook”Toberfest brats will be available through the first week of November.

The market’s pumpkin brats, which are also popular, are in limited supply, Strassman said, since he only had enough seasoning for 25 pounds this year, or about 100 brats. He also makes a traditional Oktoberfest brat with sauerkraut and onion in it.

But it’s the “Spook”Toberfest brat that has captured the public’s imagination, probably because so many people dislike candy corn, Strassman said.

“It’s just become very debatable,” he said. “Candy corn is either a you-love-it-or-hate-it kind of thing.”

This article originally ran on madison.com.

