pexels-max-fischer-5212703

(Photo by Max Fischer via Pexels)

Two out of five schoolchildren have experienced learning loss over the past few years – and parents are worried that teacher shortages might be the cause, according to new research.

A recent survey asked 1,500 parents to comment on the current state of their local school district, finding that 71% believe their child’s education has been impacted by nationwide staffing shortages.

Staffing-Shortages

Originally published on talker.news, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.