Williamsport, Pa. – A lifetime of commitment to the outdoors – conservation, preservation, education, recreation – has brought Jerry Walls to a new position on the PA Conservation and Natural Resources Advisory Council.
To join the council, one must be appointed by the Governor. It is difficult to overlook the many accolades Walls has accumulated, likely a key factor to his appointment.
