MAXATAWNY TWP., Pa. — There's a chill in the air. The morning sun pokes through the trees as the morning dew lingers on the grass of Kutztown University.
During this time of the day, there's a man who can be seen with a wave, a smile and a message.
Kraig Piper, a mainstay on College Boulevard, greets students, faculty and staff in hopes of turning their day around.
"That's all I do here," said Piper. "Try to uplift people and say, 'Have a great day.'"
Students have been known to buy him coffee or even a warm coat, but one student had another idea.
"I said, 'Man, this is something that I want to share,'" said film production student Ryan Craig, who posted a TikTok of Kraig's morning ritual.
Thousands of views and likes later, a GoFundMe page was born to help give something back. Many were moved by his story. The online fundraiser collected more than $1,000 as a gift to Kraig.
"It was unreal," said Craig. "It was hard for me not to cry, too."
"It blew me away," said Piper.
Humble as they come, Piper wants to make a difference in just one person's day.
"That's what I like to do," said Piper.
As they head to class to learn, perhaps these students can learn something from Kraig Piper-- that in a divisive world, a positive word to a stranger can turn their day around.
TikTok video of Kraig Piper waving to Kutztown University students
