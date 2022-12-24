(The Center Square) – Border Patrol agents in the Miami Sector have reported a 500% increase in apprehensions in fiscal year 2022.

From Sept. 1, 2021, to Oct. 31, 2022, agents apprehended 2,350 foreign nationals attempting to illegally enter Florida by sea. The majority were Cubans.

