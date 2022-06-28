For more information on closures in the Custer Gallatin National Forest you can find the latest updates here. You can also call the district office at 406-446-2103.
More trails, campgrounds set to open this weekend in Custer Gallatin National Forest
RED LODGE- Popular trails and campgrounds outside of Red Lodge are set to re-open this weekend for the first time since devastating floods damaged the area.
"This weekend and into the future, locally West Fork will be open to Basin Campground and the campground will be open this weekend. It will be closed right there, and it's closed there because we have damage to the road and the bridge is out," said Ken Coffin, District Ranger for the Beartooth Ranger District.
Other trails like Nichols Creek, Palisades Trail and Campground and Silver Run Trails are all open to the public. West Rosebud and East Rosebud are open, but heavy damage to roads in the area were sustained, resulting in season closures to campgrounds in areas like East Rosebud. Those areas are still accessible to a point on-foot. Some of that damage can be seen in these photos from Custer Gallatin National Forest.
The Beartooth Pass remains closed indefinitely as crews work hard to get the pass reopened as soon as possible. When that happens, Coffin said more sites south of Red Lodge will open as well, like Lakefork and Greenough Lake. Coffin said those areas are closed due to high-level of traffic from crews that isn't safe for recreationalists.
As people get out and enjoy the areas that are open, Coffin reminds hikers and campers they will be more concentrated in the forest, and it's important to be a good neighbor.
"I would just ask people to patient with one another. Like West Rosebud Rd, people will have to park along the road to have a place to park, so just look out for your neighbor, keep the speeds down and be considerate."
