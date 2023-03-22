The Federal Reserve shied away from a larger rate hike following bank failures, but the resulting stock market uncertainty is pushing mortgage rates lower.

The Federal Reserve raised a key interest rate one-quarter of a percentage point on Wednesday, the same level of an increase as in its previous meeting seven weeks ago. Repeating that small hike might not seem dramatic, but after a turbulent couple of weeks for the global economy, the 25-basis-point boost is a pretty big deal.

In early March, the economic data seemed to indicate a larger rate hike would be warranted at this month's meeting and Fed Chair Jerome Powell acknowledged the long road to lower inflation could be "bumpy." However, the economy hit some massive bumps days later, with two significant bank failures sowing chaos in the markets. In addition to prompting the Fed to recalibrate, the upheaval caused a stampede into bonds, which could push mortgage interest rates downward, even as the Fed continues to raise rates to quell inflation.

