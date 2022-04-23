Harrisburg, Pa. — With the introduction of SB-690 to the Pennsylvania state senate, major alterations to how primaries function in the state could be underway.
The bill would make it so voters who are registered independent or unaffiliated could participate in state primaries. It would allow these individuals to arrive at polling locations and request either a Democrat or Republican primary ballot.
Under the current law, only voters who are registered with a political party can cast a ballot during the primary elections.
Voters already registered as a Democrat or Republican will still only be allowed to vote for their respective party in the primary. However, the bill will create the ability for these voters to participate in a preferential ballot during presidential elections.
The primary sponsor of the bill is Republican Pa Sen. Dan Laughlin, but it has bipartisan support being introduced to the senate by Democrats Maria Collett, Tim Kearney, Judy Schwank, Lisa Boscola and Jay Costa as well as independent John Yudichak.
The bill was also introduced with Laughlin alongside fellow Republicans Gene Yaw and John Disanto.
There have also been endorsements from Ballot PA, run by the Committee of 70, a nonpartisan organization that “advances representative, ethical and effective government” in Pennsylvania.
David Thornborough, senior advisor to the Committee of 70, spoke to a senate committee on April 21 to support the passage of the bill.
Thornborough said, “Pennsylvania is one of only nine states across the nation that clings to the most restrictive form of a primary election.”
Thornborough said that Pennsylvania’s closed primaries shut out over a million voters from participating in the states primaries.
Pennsylvania primary elections will be held May 17.
