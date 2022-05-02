COLUMBUS, Ohio - A new poll reports J.D. Vance leading the U.S. Senate GOP primary (26.2%), Matt Dolan second (22%) and Josh Mandel third (20.8%). Gibbons (13.1%) and Timken (5.7%) round out the top five.
The Trafalgar Group survey was conducted among 1,081 likely Republican primary voters April 29-May 1 and has a margin of error of 2.99%.
The poll comes just one day before the May 3 primary election.
Former president Donald Trump endorsed Vance despite Vance’s past negative comments about Trump and his supporters. The strength of that endorsement, however, was called into question by both the Mandel and Gibbons campaigns on Sunday after Trump called Vance “J.P…J.D. Mandel” during a rally in Nebraska.
Trump said, "We've endorsed Dr. Oz. We've endorsed J.P., right—J.D. Mandel. And he's doing great. They're all doing good. They're all doing good. And let's see what happens."
Trump: "We've endorsed Dr. Oz. We've endorsed J.P., right—J.D. Mandel. And he's doing great. They're all doing good. They're all doing good. And let's see what happens."(He's endorsed J.D. Vance in Ohio) pic.twitter.com/41OM0AyXfc— Vaughn Hillyard (@VaughnHillyard) May 1, 2022
A Trafalgar poll released on April 15 reported Mandel ahead of the pack at 28%, Vance second with 22.6% and Gibbons third with 14.3%. Dolan was fourth at 11.6% and Timken fifth (7.5%). That survey was released just one day before Vance got the nod from the 45th president.
A poll released Friday by Emerson College listed Vance (26%), Mandel (24%) and Dolan (21%) in the top three spots with a margin of error of 3.2%. The poll was the result of a survey conducted among 885 likely Republican primary voters.
