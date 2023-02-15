EastPalestineOH_downtown_2023

Here, East Palestine, Ohio looks peaceful. In reality the residents there, and in rural areas surrounding the town, are facing continued risks resulting from the train derailment and chemical spill.

 Wikimedia Commons

Washington, D.C. — Lawmakers want answers surrounding the train derailment and chemical spill in East Palestine, Ohio, which is also affecting communities on the western border of Pennsylvania.

U.S. Senators Sherrod Brown, J.D. Vance, Bob Casey, and John Fetterman have submitted joint letters to both the Environmental Protection Agency and the National Transportation Safety Board demanding accountability.

