UPDATED at 9 a.m. Tuesday with more on fighter jet training program.
MASCOUTAH, Ill. — Two pilots ejected from an F-15 fighter aircraft Tuesday morning on a runway at MidAmerica St. Louis Airport in Mascoutah, Illinois.
The F-15 has been used in training exercises at MidAmerica since February. A dispatcher said one pilot was injured and one was not injured, and that the plane was on the ground at the time.
An airport administrator declined to comment.
Emergency responders were sent to the airport about 7:30 a.m.
Scott Air Force Base said in February that Boeing's new F-15QA plane, designed for the Qatar Emiri Air Force, would be operating out of MidAmerica Airport.
"Formal training and instruction will be given to the pilots of this new aircraft over the next several months," Scott Air Force Base said on Twitter in February.
No one from the air base returned a message about the incident.
Who's that new guy in our airspace? It's Boeing's new F-15QA designed for the Qatar Emiri Air Force. Operating out of MidAmerica Airport, formal training and instruction will be given to the pilots of this new aircraft over the next several months--supported by Scott's OSS team! pic.twitter.com/pks31DGOqo— Scott Air Force Base (@ScottAFB) February 23, 2021
