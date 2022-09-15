Biden

President Joe Biden speaks outside Independence Hall, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, in Philadelphia.

 Evan Vucci | AP

(The Center Square) – The majority of Americans say President Joe Biden has further divided the country, according to a new poll.

Convention of States Action, along with the Trafalgar Group, released the polling data, which showed that 58.7% of surveyed voters say that “Biden has divided the country during his time as president.”

