Republican U.S. Sen. Rob Portman endorsed Jane Timken on Wednesday, giving her a major leg up in the crowded GOP Senate primary on May 3.
In a statement provided to The (Cincinnati) Enquirer's political columnist Jason Williams, Portman saluted Timken's work as former chair of the Ohio Republican Party, saying she's the best candidate to "advance conservative Republican policies to help Ohio workers and families.
"She led the effort as Ohio Republican Party chair to elect Republicans to all statewide constitutional offices in 2018, and to win Ohio by 8 points for President Trump in 2020," Portman said. "I am confident in her ability to win both the primary and the general elections, ensuring that this Senate seat remains Republican with a 50-50 Senate, and so much at stake."
The endorsement Wednesday ended speculation over who Portman would back as his preferred successor.
Major GOP candidates vying for the nomination are former Ohio treasurer Josh Mandel, "Hillbilly Elegy" author J.D. Vance, investment banker Mike Gibbons and State Sen. Matt Dolan. Other Republicans still on the ballot include Bill Graham, Neil Patel and Mark Pukita.
Businessman Bernie Moreno dropped out earlier this month after consulting former President Donald Trump.
Democrats running for the seat include Morgan Harper, Traci Johnson, Tim Ryan and LaShondra Tinsley.
"Senator Portman is a thoughtful, conservative leader who has served Ohio with distinction, and I’m honored to have his support," Timken said in a statement. "Rob successfully led the effort to pass President Trump’s tax cuts, is the leader in the U.S. Senate in fighting the opioid epidemic, and has consistently delivered results for Ohio on issue after issue."
Portman, who began his Senate term in 2011, announced in January 2021 he would not seek reelection. His term ends at the end of this year.
"We live in an increasingly polarized country where members of both parties are being pushed further to the right and further to the left, and that means too few people are actively looking to find common ground," Portman said by way of explanation for his decision not to run. "This is not a new phenomenon, of course, but a problem that has gotten worse over the past few decades. This is a tough time to be in public service."
Portman's endorsement now begs the question: Is an endorsement from former President Donald Trump next for Timken? All of the GOP candidates except Dolan have actively sought Trump's endorsement.
