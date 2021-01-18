If a bill crafted by state Rep. Russell Fry, R-Surfside Beach, becomes law, county-level candidates who protest their partisan primary elections will have to head to Columbia to make their case.
Fry’s bill would take away local political parties’ responsibilities for handling primary election protests for county-level partisan offices. Instead, it would give control of the process to state parties.
For example, during the June primaries, the Horry County Republican Party Executive Committee was tasked with resolving protests from clerk of court candidate Angie Altman-Robbins and county council District 6 candidate Jeremy Halpin, both of whom were defeated in their races. The county party upheld the results.
Fry said his bill would create a standardized way of handling all partisan primary challenges at both the state and county level. He said the state party is better equipped to handle the primary protests since it already performs that function for state-level candidates such as Carter Smith, who protested his loss in the Republican Primary for state Senate District 33 last year. Incumbent Luke Rankin eventually retained his seat after a runoff with John Gallman.
“They handle these things now for state House and Senate candidates, so they have a track record,” Fry said.
Fry added that some county parties don’t have the infrastructure and experience to handle the protests and follow the process required by state law.
“It supports fairness, it supports consistency and ensures that election challenges can happen, particularly in counties that don’t have dedicated parties,” Fry said. “It’s been supported by both the state Republican and Democratic parties as a fairer way to do business.”
Altman-Robbins said the proposed law, which mandates that the parties’ state executive committee meet in Columbia to hear protests, could make it harder for local candidates to challenge results.
“The appeal process moves very quickly to begin with,” Altman Robbins said. “It’s set by statute, and it moves, ‘bam, bam, bam.’ Taking that local step out… it would make it harder to get your evidence, to get your witnesses to Columbia. Whereas if it’s held locally, it would be more readily available, accessible.”
The former clerk of court candidate said she’s happy with the process as it stands, and had no issues with how the local party handled her protest last year, which she filed over concerns about ballots getting jammed in machines and absentee ballots that may not have been properly counted.
“Having it locally where the election is held, you’re going to have your witnesses and your evidence more readily available,” she said. “And I think the Horry County Republican Party Executive Committee – I think they did a good job. I think the county party should be able to handle it.”
Horry County Republican Party Co-Chairman Ed Carey said he’s against the change. Co-chairwoman Dreama Purdue did not respond to requests for comment.
Carey is critical of the state Republican Party, accusing it of taking sides and favoring certain Republicans over others during primary races. He cited the state party’s funding of campaign fliers for former state Rep. Alan Clemmons, R-Myrtle Beach, during his primary race against challenger Case Brittain last year. Clemmons won but promptly resigned. Brittain went on the win the seat.
“I’m not even sure the party should be doing them, to tell you the truth,” Carey said. “I don’t like the idea of the state coming into the county. I think there should be a non-partisan board that looks at this stuff, whether it’s a Democratic Primary or the Republican Party, this non-partisan board looks at that. To bring the state party in, all it is is control of incumbents, in my mind. It just won’t work.”
Fry countered that hearing protests should remain the responsibility of political parties because partisan primaries are run by party organizations.
“Primary elections are a function of the parties and they are operated under the law by the parties,” Fry said. “Having an independent board that hears these things doesn’t make a lot of sense. The state parties hear these challenges in primaries pretty routinely for state House and state Senate races.”
In a statement, South Carolina Republican Party Chairman Drew McKissick said the state party supports Fry’s bill, pointing out that the proposed law made it to the Senate last year but never got a vote because COVID-19 shortened the legislative session.
“The SCGOP completely supports this legislation because it ensures primary protests would not be handled by those who are most likely to be directly involved in the campaigns that they’re hearing challenges from,” McKissick said in a statement. “The State Executive Committee is comprised of people who have decades of experiences dealing with campaigns, elections, and the problems that are likely to be at issue in any challenge. We’ll be working with Representative Fry to help push it through again this year.”
South Carolina Democratic Party Chairman Trav Robertson said he couldn’t take a position on the bill as it was filed until he talked to Democratic legislators and county party chairs.
“I’m not trying to be an ass about this, but it’s really fascinating that you get people like Russell Fry who say believe in local rule and home rule, but they’re trying to take it away from those local entities,” Robertson said.
But Robertson added that county-level executive committees are sometimes worried about doing something wrong when following the state-mandated protest process.
“I don’t disagree with the general premise,” Robertson said of the bill. “I do think the state executive committee is more equipped than our other committees.”
Right now, the appeals from those county offices are first handled by the local party. If a candidate isn’t happy with the results, they can appeal to the state party.
“Essentially what they’re going to be doing if this bill passes is removing part of the candidate’s process rights,” said Altman-Robbins, who worked in the clerk of court’s office before she ran for the seat.
“We need to be careful about eliminating our rights when it comes to voting — as a candidate and as a voter,” she said. “I think it’s interesting, myself, the voting and democracy in America. I love it. It’s something worth protecting.”
