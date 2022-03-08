The truth about the 2020 presidential election in Georgia is simple in the eye of Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger — a lack of votes led to the defeat of Donald Trump.
Georgia’s Republican elections chief brought that message to the Rockmart Kiwanis Club at its regular meeting on Monday as he visited Polk County as part of his series of speeches and town halls to address voters’ concerns about election integrity.
“I like coming before groups like Kiwanis because you are out there in the community and you are focused on ‘how do we improve our community.’ So you don't look at the things you disagree on, you look at what we agree on and focus on that to get things done,” Raffensperger said, adding that appreciated the opportunity to set the record straight on Georgia’s elections.
While President Joe Biden won by just over 12,000 votes in Georgia, Raffensperger said after an audit and two recounts, including a hand recount of more than 5 million ballots in Georgia, it was found that 28,000 voters skipped the presidential ballot.
“The brutal truth is that 28,000 Georgians skipped the presidential race. And that's why President Trump came up short,” Raffensperger said.
“So they voted for your county sheriff, they voted for your state rep, state senator, congressman, but 28,000 Georgians did not vote for anyone for president and yet voted down ballot. And the Republican Congressmen got 33,000 more votes than President Trump, and that's why he came up short.”
Raffensperger spoke to the local group as qualifying for the 2022 Georgia primaries got underway and mere hours after he qualified to run for re-election. His GOP opponents include Jodi Hice, David Belle Isle and Torri Hudson.
While there were several allegations made concerning Georgia's 2020 election, Raffensperger said his office's investigation and audits proved that they were not true. Accusations of ballot stuffing were dismissed by the FBI and the GBI, and signature matching continued to be productive in finding any discrepancies in voting.
“In 2018 we rejected 0.18% of all ballots for signature matching issues. In 2020, it was 0.2%. Virtually the same nothing changed. It shows you that we kept signature matching in place,” Raffensperger said.
“So I think that integrity really counts. And that means sometimes you have to make the right decision because you know what the facts are, and you have to just share with people, as gently as you can, why our candidate for president came up short.”
Raffensperger also spoke about Georgia Senate Bill 202, otherwise known as the Election Integrity Act of 2021.
Passed by the General Assembly last year, the bill overhauled elections in the state in response to the criticisms it received during the 2020 presidential election.
The bill has since been the subject of a number of legal challenges by special interest groups and even the U.S. Department of Justice. Many have accused the bill of suppressing the votes of minorities and making it harder to vote in Georgia. Raffensperger said that is not the case.
“Because when you lose the All-Star Game because of what was said that was not supported by the facts. You need to know what it did and what it did not do,” he said, referring to Major League Baseball’s decision to move the 2021 All-Star Game out of Truist Park in Cobb County following the passage of the bill.
He emphasized the points that the bill requires proof of photo identification when applying for absentee ballots and gives the state a process to review county election offices and step in when deemed necessary.
Raffensperger said he pushed for photo ID confirmation with absentee ballots when he ran in 2018 and mentioned that Minnesota has had a photo ID requirement for absentee ballots for more than 10 years without any legal objections.
“Texas has color copied our lead and they're going to use the same thing. It's an objective standard. It's a solid standard. And I'm glad we've done that,” Raffensperger said.
