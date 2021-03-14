Harrisburg, Pa. – Five female Republican House representatives will soon introduce the Save Women's Sports Act, a bill to ban transgender girls in women's sports.
State Rep. Barbara Gleim (R-Cumberland) announced plans to introduce the bill with Reps. Martina A. White (R-Philadelphia), Dawn W. Keefer (R-York), Valerie S. Gaydos (R-Allegheny) and Stephanie Borowicz (R-Clinton).
"The opportunity for girls to compete on a level playing field must be protected. Title IX was designed to stop discrimination and create equal athletic opportunities for women. However, allowing biological males to compete in girls’ sports reverses nearly 50 years of advancement for women," the lawmakers argue in their Feb. 5 memorandum.
