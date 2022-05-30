(The Center Square) – In the wake of the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School, several state agencies are working around the clock to offer assistance to those in the community.
Uvalde residents seeking state mental health resources can receive assistance through a hotline, 888-690-0799. It’s open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
The Family Assistance Center is providing information, support, and resources to the family members of the deceased, those suffering physical and emotional injuries, Robb Elementary School faculty, staff, students and others directly impacted by the shooting.
The Family Assistance Center is located at the Uvalde County Fairplex on 215 Veterans Lane, Uvalde, TX 78801. Residents can also call 844-586-8336
At the center, staff members from the Uvalde District Attorney's Office, Texas Department of Public Safety, Office of the Attorney General, and Federal Bureau of Investigation are providing a range of services. Each family is assigned an advocate who is helping them access a range of resources. They include crime victim services, consulate services, death benefits, counseling and spiritual care, funeral services, childcare and family services, transportation, and language translation.
Additionally, staff members from the Texas Health and Human Services Department are assisting eligible family members with health benefits, including Medicaid, CHIP, SNAP, Healthy Texas Women, and others. Case workers from the Texas Department of Insurance, Texas Retirement System, and Employment Retirement System of Texas are also helping employees to easily access all available benefits, including workers' compensation. Texas Workforce Commission caseworkers are also assisting families with childcare. Texas Department of Emergency Management staff is also addressing any unmet needs raised by the community.
Members of the public can donate to the OneStar Foundation, a nonprofit, that’s partnered with Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District and First State Bank of Uvalde. Donations can be made to the Robb School Memorial Fund by credit card, PayPal, Zelle, check or phone.
Instructions for how to donate are on the website, with 100% of the donations going to the fund for victims’ families, teachers, and the Uvalde community. Funds will cover health-care expenses, flights and travel for families and loved ones, funeral expenses, and other needs.
