FILE - Sen. Rick Scott, 2021

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, R-Florida

 AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

(The Center Square) – U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., says he believes the Republican Party will take back the Senate in November.

Scott told NBC’s “Meet the Press” on Sunday, “My effort right now is on the hurricane relief for this hurricane, but absolutely I think we’re at 52 seats-plus. If you look at Biden’s numbers, they’re really bad. People have rejected the Biden agenda. We have great candidates. The Democrats have to defend what Biden has done.”]

Originally published on thecentersquare.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.

