Gov. Tom Wolf has vetoed a bill that aimed to combat illegal local gun ordinances and regulations.
State law already prohibits municipalities across the Commonwealth from enacting their own gun laws, but some have chosen to break that law.
House Bill 979 would have deterred implementation of illegal ordinances by holding offending jurisdictions financially responsible for attorney fees and costs, as well as any lost income, for a person who successfully challenges such an ordinance.
