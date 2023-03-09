(The Center Square) – A group of senators is calling on the U.S. Department of Education to respond to rampant antisemitism and anti-Israel sentiment on taxpayer-funded college campuses, even saying those schools could be violating federal requirements attached to their funding.

This week, 15 senators signed a letter sent to Department of Education Secretary Miguel Cardona raising concerns that the DOE, “over the course of decades, has been allowing taxpayer-funded antisemitism to take place on college campuses throughout the United States.”

Originally published on thecentersquare.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.

