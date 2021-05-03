Jacob Canturbury is a lively 7-year-old who likes to run around outside and wants to be a police officer when he grows up.
Although Jacob doesn’t remember Northfield Police Officer Bart Wiese and Rice County Sgt. Trevor Peterson bringing him into the world as a newborn, he’s more likely to remember the reunion they had outside the Rice County Law Enforcement Center Thursday afternoon.
Jacob was the first, and so far the only, baby Wiese or Peterson had ever delivered. Born premature at 2:07 a.m. Aug. 19, 2013, he was airlifted from the hospital to receive emergency care after being born in Dundas, at his grandparents’ former home.
Earlier this month, Jacob’s grandfather Alan Linse, who now lives in Elysian, contacted the Law Enforcement Center to arrange for Jacob and his mom, Jennifer Canterbury, to reunite with Wiese and Peterson. Jacob’s 6-year-old brother Jonathan, aunt Ruby, grandpa Linse and his mom were all part of the crew that met in Faribault. Now employed in Maple Grove, Jennifer and her husband, Seth, have been living with her parents in Elysian until they find a house. Jacob also has a 12-year-old brother, Josh.
“We don’t forget,” Linse told Wiese and Peterson. “We always remember that day.”
Jennifer said she’s thankful to everyone who was there for her son's birth. She was 25 weeks pregnant and visiting her parents in Dundas when she went into labor early — the morning of the day she planned to fly back to her home in Virginia Beach.
“I was having medical complications, so that’s what I thought it was,” Jennifer said.
Not long after help arrived, specifically Weise and Peterson, Jacob was born at just 1 pound, 10 ounces.
“For both of us, that was one of the most memorable nights of working for us,” Peterson recalled.
Added Wiese: “It was shocking how small he was.”
Peterson and Wiese stayed with Jennifer and her newborn until the helicopter arrived, but they didn’t know for sure how things turned out. That led to some sleepless nights for Wiese, but an email from Linse verified that the baby was named Jacob Alan, and he was doing just fine. That gave both Peterson and Wiese a bit of closure and peace of mind, but they often wondered about the baby they delivered and how he was doing. Now, they’ve seen for themselves that Jacob is doing well.
Before meeting the officer and sergeant who delivered him as a baby, Jacob and his brother toured the police vehicles with Rice County Sheriff Troy Dunn. Peterson arrived first and visited with Jennifer and Jacob outside the Law Enforcement Center. Jennifer and Peterson recollected details from the day of Jacob's birth, and Jacob's jaw dropped when he heard he rode in a helicopter as a newborn.
After Wiese arrived, he and Peterson gifted Jacob with badges, stickers, a gift card and other goodies. They asked Jacob questions about what he likes to do and showed him how some of their equipment works.
Wiese said he and Peterson had wanted to send Jacob birthday cards over the years, but they didn’t know his address. Now that they’ve reconnected, they plan to keep in touch that way.
“It was very cool [to see him again],” Wiese said. “I was just glad to see he was OK.”
