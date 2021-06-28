North Wales, Pa. - Of approximately 476,000 people diagnosed with Lyme and other tick-borne illnesses in the U.S. every year, about a quarter of them are children - in other words, about 326 children are diagnosed with a debilitating tick-borne illness for every day of the year.
The timely removal of ticks is essential to preventing a tick bite from turning into something more serious, but only 10 percent of children have been taught to perform tick checks according to PA Lyme.
To help raise awareness about conducting tick checks, PA Lyme, Louis and Dan and the Invisible Band, and Invisible International have created The Tick Check Song and the #TickCheckChallenge.
The song contains a step-by-step walkthrough of performing a tick check in a fun and engaging way meant especially for kids.
The challenge is for all ages. To join the #TickCheckChallenge, get in front of a camera and record yourself doing your own interpretation of a proper tick check.
The challenge is meant to be both fun and a way to spread tick prevention awareness in a state where tick bites are very common.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.