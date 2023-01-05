Debbie Stabenow

U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow speaks at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit on Sept. 14, 2022. 

After four terms as a U.S. senator, Michigan’s Debbie Stabenow said Thursday morning that she will not seek reelection in 2024.

Stabenow, who serves as the No. 3 Democrat in Senate leadership, made the announcement in a statement Thursday morning that had immediate political implications for Democrats to retain control of the Senate.

Originally published on michiganadvance.com

