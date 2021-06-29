Teens come to aid of distressed girl

As they drove across the Morris Boulevard overpass on Davy Crockett Parkway Sunday, Trinady Swiney, 17, and Josh Gilbert, saw a pre-teen girl standing over the ledge of the bridge.
“She had tears in her eyes and you could tell she had been crying,” Swiney said.
Swiney was driving and Gilbert was a passenger in the car as they drove northbound on U.S. Highway 25E Sunday around 8 p.m.
They saw the girl straddling the ledge and were immediately concerned.
They turned the car around to check out what was going on.
As they came closer, Swiney said he thought the girl was going to harm herself.
“We see her take her other leg, and step over, and she’s standing on the other side of the railing, looking down,” Swiney said. “That’s when I whipped it back around real quick, and she took out her earbuds, set her phone down, and was standing fully over the ledge. We pulled up next to her and (Gilbert) hopped out, grabbed her and pulled her back to our side.”
The teens said they thought she had seen them coming and was making the move to jump.
“She was about to go whenever we pulled up,” Gilbert said. “Right when I grabbed her, I felt her lean - she was trying to go.”
She didn’t talk much, but would answer “yes or no” questions and they found out she was an area middle school student.
She wore shorts and a white shirt stained with blood from cuts they saw up and down one of her arms.
After they pulled her to safety, Swiney and Gilbert let her rest in their car while waiting for police.
The teens and other passersby had called 911.
“I just wanted to get her comfortable,” Gilbert said, “Right when I pulled her off (the ledge), I got her in the car and set her in the AC.”
The teens said they were glad they could help but they were concerned to see someone so young attempt to harm herself.
An ambulance came to take her to the hospital. Further word on her condition was unavailable at press time.
The teens still find themselves shaken from the experience.
“I don’t even know how to put it into words - it’s bothering me still,” Gilbert said. “I don’t even know.”
“You hear about it but you don’t really think it’s going to happen,” Swiney said.
The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is a national network of local crisis centers that provides free and confidential emotional support to people in suicidal crisis or emotional distress 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Call 1-800-273-8255 for free and confidential support for people in distress, prevention and crisis resources.
