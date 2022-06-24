GREAT FALLS, Mont. - June is National Safety Month, and emergency dispatch centers around the state are encouraging families to talk to their kids about what they need to know if they ever have to call 9-1-1.
Every year in the in the United States an estimated 240 million calls are made to 9-1-1. And while they didn't seem to have a hard number, the emergency communications center told Montana Right Now they speak with kids several times a month, especially in the summer time.
Now, there are a few tips fro parents to help teach their kids:
- Have all your emergency numbers posted in one place, like on the fridge, that kids can access.
- Kids can read an address from a piece of mail if they have a hard time remembering a long address.
- Make sure to teach kids your real name, not just mom, dad or grandma.
"When an emergency happens, it's usually a really scary thing. And for them to know that I'm in this emergency but there's someone I can call," 9-1-1 director Karen Young said. "So if parents take the time to teach them how to dial 9-1-1 and its okay call it if there's an emergency. You can definitely give us a call and we can decide what response you need."
"Another thing we stress for 9-1-1 is that it's really not a toy. So you shouldn't just be calling it for fun," Young said.
It is also important to show kids what phones they have access to, and a nice thing is they do not need your passcode to call 9-1-1. There is an emergency option they can click that will bring them to the key-pad to call 9-1-1.
Another good tip is to refer to the emergency number as "9-1-1" and not "9-11" as young kids might get confused and look for an "11" button.
"The most important question that we need answered, is what your location. If we get nothing else, we can at least get to you and then determine what else is needed," Young said.
