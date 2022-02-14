Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is preparing to invoke the Emergency Powers Act to put an end to protests in Ottawa and several border blockades.
Emergency Preparedness Minister Bill Blair proposed the option of the Emergencies Act on Sunday to combat the ‘ongoing illegal blockades’ in the capital. Prime Minister Trudeau will inform his government of its’ decision today concerning the course of action but said on Friday that the Emergencies Act should be used as a last resort.
“I want to assure you that we recognize the threat to Canada,” said Blair.
The Emergencies Act, adopted in 1988 by the Canadian Parliament, was instated as a public order to be used in an emergency that arises from threats to the security of Canada – in a situation considered to be a ‘national emergency.’
The Emergencies Act was last used in 1970 by Former Prime Minister Pierre Elliott Trudeau when he invoked the War Measures Act during the October Crisis. According to a government source, Prime Minister Trudeau does not intend on involving the military in Ottawa.
Protesters have now been settled in Ottawa for 18 days, despite the Province of Ontario declaring a state of emergency. Demonstrators refuse to leave until the government puts an end to health measures.
The previous agreement made on Sunday between Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson and Freedom Convoy representative Tamara was supposed to relocate trucks from residential streets to downtown.
The Ambassador Bridge considered the most important commercial bridge between Canada and the U.S., reopened Sunday evening after being closed for a week due to the blockade
