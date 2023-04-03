By Stephen Beech via SWNS
Stereotyping older workers as unproductive, inflexible and less motivated leads to premature retirements, warns a new study.
Even though such stereotypes are usually unfounded, Danish researchers found that they still influence how senior employees perceive themselves and their status in the workplace.
And they become a key factor in many senior employees’ retirement decisions, according to the findings.
Study author Professor Aske Juul Lassen, of the University of Copenhagen, said: “In our study, we refer to the uncertainty that senior employees feel about their status as ‘the worn-out syndrome’ - which is similar to the well-known imposter syndrome that is associated with a feeling of inadequacy.
"But there is an important difference: the senior employees we have interviewed are confident about their own skills and their colleagues are mostly positive about their contribution.
“Senior employees thus seem to internalize the stereotypes that circulate in the labor market about older employees.
"In other words, the worn-out syndrome does not necessarily have anything to do with what colleagues think about a senior employee but rather with what the senior employee thinks the colleagues think about the senior employee.
"Combined with a latent fear of future decline, this uncertainty, unfortunately, leads to premature decisions about retirement."
The findings, published in the journal PLOS One. are based on fieldwork at small and medium-sized companies in the finance and production industries in Denmark.
Prof. Lassen and his colleagues interviewed 92 senior workers, managers, union representatives, and HR personnel at eight different firms.
During the fieldwork, the researchers noticed a marked difference in the attitudes towards older employees and decline in the financial and production industries, respectively.
They said fear of decline is more apparent in the financial industry than in the production industry, but that does not mean that the topics of decline and decreasing productivity are absent from the production industry.
Marie Gorm Aabo, a Ph.D. student involved in the study, said: “In the production industry, there is an openness about being worn out which is typically equated with physical decline.
"This type of decline has been part and parcel of the public and political conversation for a good 100 years - and has led to a plethora of new pension schemes and policies.
"The worn-out body is, in other words, a matter of collective and political concern, whereas the worn-out mind is portrayed as an individual problem."
She added: “If we want to combat the stereotypes that inform the worn-out syndrome and senior employees’ untimely retirement decisions, senior employees and their colleagues and managers must find a way of discussing openly the fear and uncertainty that senior employees feel regarding their potential cognitive decline.
"A political discussion about cognitive decline and mental health – like the one we have had about physical decline - would be an important first step in this regard.”
