EGT’s parent Company Bunge is among American agricultural companies with facilities in Ukraine. Those facilities have been shut down, and with Russian forces trying to steamroll the Ukraine and bombing facilities, including nuclear ones, indiscriminately, no one knows when or even if those port facilities will ever be clear to start back up again.
“Cargill actually had a vessel leaving the port right when this started and it got hit by a missile,” Gordon Holt with the EGT Elevator in Sidney told a group of producers gathered for the MonDak Ag Days & Trade Show. ”I’m not sure what commodity they were moving, it could have been corn, but after that happened, I’m just l like yeah, we’re done. We’re not doing anything until we know what’s going on. So everybody’s closing the ports.”
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has sent shockwaves through agricultural commodities, particularly the wheat and corn markets, and to some extent soybeans as well.
“Ukraine is such a big deal in terms of agriculture because they have the most arable land in Europe,” Holt explained. “Twenty-five percent of the world’s black soil and they can grow so much over there.”
Ukraine is tops in sunflower and sunflower oil, they’re the sixth largest corn producer and fourth largest exporter. They’re also top five in rye, potatoes and barley, and they are the eighth largest wheat exporter.
Putting Russian and Ukraine together, they also produce 19 percent of the world’s barley and they are 31 percent of world experts. That has growers calling Holt to ask if EGT might be planning to take in barley as its predecessor once did. At this point, Holt doesn’t see that happening, but it’s a question that no one can really answer at this point, unless they have a magic crystal ball.
Ukraine is also responsible for about 20 percent of all corn exports. One of their top destinations for that crop is China.
China has been somewhat shy, despite trade agreements to the contrary negotiated under then President Donald Trump, about buying from the United States on a wide range of commodities. Holt said it’s clear that China is trying to source as much as it can from other countries with cheaper prices.
At some point, however, those countries run out of what China needs, and then they are forced to return to American commodities to feed their country, which has 1.4 billion people.
China’s not the only country, however, that’s hunting for cheaper prices. Even Japan, which has been a staunch buyer for American wheat, has been looking for cheaper wheat from countries that can undersell the United States.
“That is almost unheard of,” Holt said, quoting something his boss recently said to him. “Japan is the most insistent, inelastic buyer of U.S. wheat, and when they wind up passing and looking at other origins due to price, it is very concerning.”
Ukraine and Russia together export about a quarter of the world’s wheat. The Ukraine’s winter wheat crop has already been planted. But whether farmers can get it fertilized and harvested seems like a very uncertain prospect at this point. And that’s what the market is responding to, and why wheat is so high right now.
“We’re definitely seeing prices you know, two, two and a half, three times better than they were just a couple of years ago,” Holt said.
Amid all the volatility on the agricultural commodities markets, Holt has seen some elevators pull bids altogether. EGT, however, has not pulled any bids, and Holt told the Sidney Herald he doesn’t anticipate that it will.
“The market changes daily,” he said. “Right now, it is risky, but we don’t anticipate pulling bids completely by any means.”
