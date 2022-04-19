Giving Grove orchards provide free fruits, nuts and berries to support food sovereignty
Who: The Giving Grove, Kansas City-based nonprofit, and the Iowa Tribe of Kansas and Nebraska
The Giving Grove, a Kansas City-based nonprofit, is partnering with the Iowa Tribe of Kansas and Nebraska to install an orchard with 50 fruit trees on tribal land.
The event is set for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday, April 26 at the Iowa Tribe Childcare Center, 70277 664 Ave., Rulo., Neb.
This marks the first step in restoring a historic orchard that existed on tribal land 100 years ago but was later cleared for farming. It also supports the tribe’s larger efforts around regenerative agriculture and sustainability.
“Restoring the orchard that nurtured our ancestors and providing local, sustainably-grown fruits, berries and nuts for our community is an important part of our strategy to improve the health of our people and our land,” said Timothy Rhodd, Chairman of the Iowa Tribe of Kansas and Nebraska. “We’re excited to work with The Giving Grove and their partners to bring orcharding back to our land, beginning with the 50 trees that will be installed near our community preschool. In addition to feeding our community and creating economic opportunities, this orchard also will provide a beautiful outdoor classroom and play area for our children.”
Since its launch in 2013, The Giving Grove network has installed more than 350 community orchards across the U.S. through partnerships with local organizations. These orchards are supported with continuing education, resources and supplies as trees mature. Kansas City Community Gardens, home of the original Giving Grove program, is assisting with this project. Project funding is provided by One Tree Planted and GEHA.
“At The Giving Grove, we believe deeply in the power of community orcharding to increase access to healthy food, improve the environment and build community,” said Rob Reiman, Giving Grove CEO. “It’s an honor to work with the Iowa Tribe to restore the orchard site and share best practices on orcharding the way Mother Nature intended – without artificial pesticides or fertilizers. The trees we plant together this month will serve the community for decades to come.”
Learn more at www.givinggrove.org.
