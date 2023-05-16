Brown County native Kathy Strunk was honored recently by the Kansas House of Representatives. She is pictured with Rep. Ken Rahjes, who introduced her, along with friends and family, including her husband, Mike.
Brown County native and Hiawatha High School graduate Kathy Patton Strunk was honored recently by the Kansas House of Representatives.
Strunk was recognized for a lifetime of service as Rep.Ken Rahjes noted she was a "trailblazer by just doing her job."
"Kathy Patton Strunk, raised on a Brown County far, began her career as an educator but through one of her many volunteer opportunities she was offered an opportunity to change careers and over 18 years she was a familiar voice and face on radio and television on WIBW in Topeka.
"She also became the farm director for the Kansas Agriculture Network. Kathy reported from trade missions in Taiwan, Mexico, Germany, Southest Asia, South America...even Bloomingdales in New York. In fact, the highlight of her career was traveling to Vietnam in 1994 where she says they hadn't seen a blonde before and hadn't seen an American since the end of the war.
"Later that year, was one of those trailblazing moments when she was the first female to be named Farm Broadcaster of the Year by the National Association of Farm Broadcasting. In typical Kathy style, she was on the air when the award was presented and learned about it over the phone. While she was happy, there were still markets to report on, so she went about 'just doing her job.' Last fall she as honored by NAFB as a member of their Hall of Fame and is enshrined as one of the best in telling the story of agriculture.
"She always contributed back to agriculture and her community by being a founding member of the Kansas Agriculture and Rural Leadership Board and Silver Lake Education Foundation along with assisting in the first Beefest in Emporia. There are numerous other boards and events she had participated in just something that any trailblazer does.
"Today is a special day for Kansas agriculture, a salute to one of the great storytellers in our history. Oh, by the way, when Kathy stepped away from broadcasting a farm kid from western Kansas was given a chance to continue telling that story, everday. Yes it was me that followed her at WIBW."
He said that after Strunk's time in broadcasting, she turned to service in the Kansas House of Representatives, where she was Communications Director for Speaker Robin Jennison and Chief of Staff for Majority Leader Shari Weber. She also served fellow farmers as a member of the United Soybean Board.
Kathy and her husband, Mike, continue in agriculture as they operate Strunk Harvesting near Silver Lake.
