Kathy Strunk

Brown County native Kathy Strunk was honored recently by the Kansas House of Representatives. She is pictured with Rep. Ken Rahjes, who introduced her, along with friends and family, including her husband, Mike.

 Submitted Photo

Brown County native and Hiawatha High School graduate Kathy Patton Strunk was honored recently by the Kansas House of Representatives.

Strunk was recognized for a lifetime of service as Rep.Ken Rahjes noted she was a "trailblazer by just doing her job."

