Brown County deputies arrested a Nebraska man wanted on multiple felony warrants and felony charges after a chase through the county.
At 1 a.m. Monday, Brown County deputies deployed stop sticks near US 36 Highway near Foxtail, causing the suspect vehicle to come to stop near U.S. 36 and Goldfinch.
The driver of the vehicle, Nathan Wagner, 33 of Ashland, Neb., was arrested on charges of Felony Possession of Stolen Property, Flee to Elude, Driving While Suspended or revoked and Reckless Driving as well as a probation violation warrant. No injuries were
reported during the pursuit.
Richardson County deputies engaged in the vehicle pursuit, in which speeds reached over 100 mph, and ended in Brown County. Once Wagner was apprehended, deputies learned the vehicle had been stolen from a location in Lincoln, Neb., on June 1. He was booked into Brown County Jail and once his Kansas charges have been filed and completed through District Court, he will be extradited back to Nebraska where he will face the following charges in Richardson County:
- Theft by Receiving Stolen Property
- Flight to Avoid Arrest
- Willful Reckless Driving
- Driving Revoked
- Driving Left of Center
- Fail to use Turn Signal
- Defective Vehicle Lighting
- Speeding 36mph +
- Fictitious Plates
