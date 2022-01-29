A Nebraska resident was arrested Wednesday morning, after an investigation by the Highland Police Dept, Department of Children and Families and Doniphan County Sheriff’s Office.
On Wednesday, Jan 12, US Marshals Service out of Omaha Neb., served a Doniphan County arrest warrant for Christopher Jimeson, 33, without incident. Jimeson is being charged with Aggravated Criminal Sodomy of a Child, Aggravated Indecent Liberties of a Child, Criminal Threat and Aggravated Endangerment of a Child. The alleged acts occurred at a residence in Highland.
In July 2021, a juvenile reported to the Highland Police Dept. that she was the victim of sexual assault.
DCF was contacted to assist with the interviews of the victim. Highland Police Dept. and Doniphan County Sheriff’s office conducted a search at a residence in Highland, and evidence was located and seized.
Christopher Jimeson awaits extradition back to Doniphan County.
The investigation is ongoing. Nothing further will be released at this time.
